Toys for Tots Toyota gets makeover

SHERRODSVILLE—Bob Stratton is the area coordinator for Toys for Tots. He has managed Harrison, Tuscarawas, and Coshocton counties for the last five or six years. The car he drives is unmistakable, with a Toys for Tots logo across all sides. The car was starting to look rough, so he brought it into Francois Enterprises LLC in Sherrodsville for some touch-ups. He only requested some paint be added to the logos, but when he left, owner Chester Francois said, “There is no way in heck we’re doing that. We’re redoing the whole car.”

Francois worked on the vehicle for three weeks, finding a new hood, roof, and bumper. Before long, others offered their help and services. Ross Mountain Barbecue chipped in $200, Kenny Yantz donated money as well, and Lightning Signs and Decals, LLC in New Philadelphia donated all new decals.

Stratton had no idea why it was taking so long for a few touch-ups. “He kept calling about it,” Chester’s wife, Shannan Francois said. But the wait was worth it. “When he came to pick it up, he literally had tears in his eyes.”

Fixing up the vehicle couldn’t have come at a better time as Stratton has still been dealing with the aftermath of the fire in December that destroyed many donations. “I want to thank them for their donation,” Stratton said, pointing out that “it may be the biggest donation” he’s received for Toys for Tots. “They did a lot of work, and it’s very nice work.”

Although the Francoises understood this could become news, “That’s not why we did it,” Shannan said. “We just wanted to help out with Toys for Tots.” She explained they hadn’t recently been able to donate like they usually could. “This was our way of donating at the moment.”

Straton is an ex-Marine and has spent many years serving not only his country but also his community. Last year, Stratton coordinated donations to 5,000 children. Local Toys for Tots took in $144,000 in donations in 2021. Before becoming coordinator, he helped with Toys for Tots through his church.

The car is used for many events and constantly reminds the community of the important work done through the Toys for Tots organization. Stratton appreciates the dedication of Francois Enterprises, LLC in helping make sure he has reliable and recognizable transportation for his charity work. “What they did was more than I expected,” Stratton said. “And they did it for nothing.”