Mistia Darios

Mistia Mae Dunn Darios, 86, of Hopedale, died on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Canton, Ohio. She was born March 16, 1936, a daughter of the late Paul Albaugh and Margaretta Nickerson Albaugh.

She was a member of the Hopedale American Legion Auxiliary and the Hopedale Fire and EMS Department Auxiliary. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents by her first husband, Donald Dunn; her second husband, Louie Darios; and her grandparents, who raised her, Charlie and Essie Mae Nickerson.

She is survived by a daughter, Willa (Rob) Carpenter of Wintersville; a son Ray Eddie Dunn of Hopedale; a son David Dunn of Tucson, Arizona; and a niece, Loretta (Mark) Marchetta of Hopedale, Ohio.

A visitation will take place Friday, September 2, from 6-9 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr funeral home in Cadiz, with a funeral service on Saturday, September 3, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Roxanne Kovacik officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Willa Carpenter, 129 Hazelwood Drive, Wintersville, Ohio, 43953, to help with expenses.

