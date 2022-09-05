Merle Foutz

Private funeral services were held for Merle R. Foutz on August 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at his home. His celebration of life and placement of ashes (Merle and his german shepherd dog Rosie) was performed by his wife, Pastor Ruby Foutz. After the family sang the hymn Amazing Grace, military honors were provided by the Scio American Legion. A final toast was given, and a dinner party was held at Texas Road House in Steubenville.

I would like to thank all of you who sent condolences and noted some things he said or did. He is missed terribly. If you were his friend, he considered you family. If you didn’t know Merle, you missed knowing a truly wonderful person.

Thank you for the memories. RIP, Merle (Schatzi).

Missed by your wife, Ruby, and family.