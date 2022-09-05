Made in the USA: Grit Gear gives back to veterans

Grit Gear was founded by Rich and Sharen Gunther in their shed in 2017. Since then, their online store has continued to grow, and eventually, they opened a brick-and-mortar location in Wintersville. With many years of silk screening experience, it was an obvious choice to start printing t-shirts. Rich has always focused on patriotic designs intermixed with faith products. Rich creates all his own patriotic designs himself. “My designs, my thought process,” he said. “I print everything; Sharen does all our shipping.” As much as is possible, everything in the store is made in the USA.

In 2018 the pair went on the road with their products. They traveled to Virginia, Kentucky, and all over Ohio to attend different shows and events. “Just to try to get our name out there,” Rich said. In 2019 they attended 2 or 3 shows and had moved much of their operation into their garage. By 2021, the business had taken over their whole house. “Literally, there were shirts everywhere.” Now they only do one show a year while keeping up with orders.

The Gunthers had been looking for a storefront, and when country music singer Ryan Weaver wore one of their shirts on stage, they decided it was time to have a solid location. The brick-and-mortar location in Wintersville opened up in 2021. Rich remodeled much of the interior, building the counters, adding a wall separation, and doing the general handiwork. Hundreds of shirts hang on the walls for customers to browse alongside several other products.

“We have our own coffee line, which is called Lock ‘n’ Load,” Rich said. They currently carry two premium blends and are working on a third. “I’m about quality over quantity,” Rich said. Grit Gear’s physical location also carries a few spice blends and sauces from veteran-owned companies. Rich also designs mugs to go along with their coffee.

Rich never served in the military but greatly respects veterans and first responders. He cares deeply about what these men and women do to serve their country and their local communities. “I make shirts,” Rich said. “These people are giving their lives every day when they put their uniform on and go out every day; it could be their last.”

To contribute to those who have served their country, “We give back to reputable veteran charities,” Rich said. “Usually, every year, I pick a charity. This year it’s Wheelchairs for Warriors.” Wheelchairs for Warriors provides custom wheelchairs to injured veterans and first responders. The chairs are engineered to each individual’s needs and capabilities, allowing for mobility and independence. In the past, the Gunthers have donated to the Wounded Warrior Project and designed a shirt to benefit the families of the 13 killed in the Kabul attack in Afghanistan.

Through growing this business: the long nights of work, the early mornings getting to the store, and all the travel, the Gunthers stand firmly on their faith. “I give God all my credit,” Rich said. “I’m a firm believer that I have what I have because God has blessed us… I never take anything for granted because what I have could be gone tomorrow. So when I say that we’re on track to have a record year this year, I give God that glory.”

Grit Gear is located at 419 A Cadiz Rd in Wintersville. They’re open 11 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Thursday, 11 am to 6 pm on Fridays, and 10 am to 4 pm on Saturdays. They can also be found online at www.gritgearapparel.com