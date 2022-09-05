Keith Kutcher

Keith Allen “Kutch” Kutcher, 65, of Cadiz passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio after a brief illness. Keith was born November 8, 1956 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a son of the late John Robert Hartman and Amanda Ivy Kutcher.

Keith worked for the Cadiz Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office before starting work as a coal miner where he retired from the Marshall County Coal Mine. He served during Desert Storm and also retired from the US Army Reserve, 660th in Cadiz. He was a Methodist by faith. He was a member of the Shadyside American Legion and the UMWA. He was an avid NASCAR fan, Browns fan, Ohio State fan and watching high school football. He enjoyed going to the beach and taking little side trips. He loved the granddaughters the most, watching them dance and all the school activites and whatever they endored.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by his in-laws: John E. and Marion Jane Valesko; and his siblings: Joe Kutcher, Susie Strahl and Mary Ann Korba. He was a proud father, grandfather and husband. Surviving are his loving wife of 44 years, Dianna L. Valesko Kutcher; son, John (Vikki) Kutcher of Cadiz; daughter, Jane Kutcher Bardall of Cadiz; 2 grandchildren: Gracie Bardall and Sarah Kutcher; siblings: Clyde Kutcher of St. Clairsville, Barb Caraway

of Martins Ferry, Charlotta Swaboskie of North Carolina, Terra Crook of Bannock, Tim Hartman of Bethesda, David Hartman of Bannock, Bonnie Hartman of Lafferty and David Hartman of Indiana. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 1-3 and 5-8 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating.

Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery with full military honors by the Shadyside American LegionThe memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.