Dale Norris

Dale R. Norris, 64, of Cadiz, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Trinity West in Steubenville after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Dale was born October 19, 1957, in Wheeling, West Virginia, a son of the late Harold R. and Esther Rogers Norris.

To most, he was known as Dale, Coach Dale, 2nd Dad, or Commissioner Norris. He was a loving Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle Dale, the best Pappy ever, and hero to his boys, Donald and Nathan, and his other two kids, his favorite Cortney and Derrick.

Dale started working for the Harrison County Highway Department and worked his way up to being the Superintendent following in his father’s footsteps. He excelled in everything that he had a passion for in life. It started with his Uncle Don and friends with building demolition derby cars that resulted in many wins and an article in the paper of “Dr. Death and his incredible wrecking machine”, he passed the passion on to his sons, Donald and Nathan with equal success. With starting his family, his passion for baseball arose and he started coaching little league and became president of the Cadiz Baseball Association which flourished under his direction. He also was very involved in the Harrison County Fair where he served on the board and as president for a number of years. He then threw his hat in the political ring and was elected Harrison County Commissioner in 2012 and was still serving in that capacity. Dale had a love of Beagle dogs and rabbit hunting, he also invested in hunting property for deer and turkey that he loved to manage, planting food plots and running trail cameras. These were things he loved to share with his family.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Ann Norris; and great nephew, Matthew Yarish.

Dale married Amy R. Jones Norris on November 16, 1985; together they had 2 children: Donald (Jessica) Norris of Cadiz and Nathan (Katie) Norris of New Athens; 3 grandchildren: Maverick, Reagan, and Easton; his sister, Judy (Ed) Sproul of Cadiz; his niece and nephew he considered his kids: Cortney (Joe) Yarish and Lilly and Derrick (Ashley) Sproul and Aviana, all of Cadiz, his mother-in-law, Sandra Barnhart of Cadiz, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 2 from 12-4 and 6-9 at Scott United Methodist Church, 817 East Market Street, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with Paul Giffin officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, c/o Julie McPeak, 226 Charleston Street, Cadiz, Ohio or Harrison County Pulling for a Cure, P.O. Box 79, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 or Blues for a Cure, 7952 Thornbush Drive, Westerville, Ohio 43082.

