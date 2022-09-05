Commissioners hold moment of silence for Norris

CADIZ—Commissioners Paul Coffland and Don Bethel began the weekly commissioner’s meeting with a moment of silence for commissioner Dale Norris, who passed away last Saturday after a long battle with cancer.

Gabriella Kanters, the new Harrison County Advocate at the Tri-County Help Center, addressed the commissioners to announce that the center will be offering counseling services to anyone 13 years of age or older starting September 12. The counselor will see people on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. They will see all offenses except sexual and drug offenses. They also offer case management help and community education.

An addendum was added to Resolution 54-21. The resolution originally included a tap fee of $1,500 for Freeport residents. However, the commissioners understand that the tap fee will create a hardship for many of the residents in the current plans and will waive the fee.

The commissioners approved purchase orders and vouchers for the Department of Developmental Disabilities for $20,000, the Department of Job and Family Services for $49,000, the County Home for $7,000, and the County Engineer’s Office for $114,000.

They approved Batch #4796 for $173,835.35 and approved a mandated share for the Department of Job and Family Services.

The Harrison County Commissioners intend to apply to the Ohio Developmental Services Agency on behalf of the Harrison County Home for funding through the Community Development Block grant. There will be a public hearing on September 14th in the Commissioner’s Office at 10 am regarding the grant.

After the meeting, Coffland shared his experience working with Norris. “Dale worked for the county for close to 45 years in one capacity or another. Obviously, we’re losing a huge amount of institutional knowledge. I think more than anything though, we should remember that Dale was a big family man. His kids, his grandkids, and his extended family, those are the things he really enjoyed.” When asked about how it will feel to have someone fill Norris’ spot among the commissioners, Coffland said, “They have some big shoes to fill.” Despite Norris being the only democrat among the commissioners, Coffland had nothing but positive words. “Unfortunately, Nationally, political parties are at such odds. It wasn’t that way here. We’re all from Harrison County and we all want to see Harrison County prosper. Whether you’re democrat or republican, it didn’t make a difference. It was nice working with him.”

Bethel also had positive words to share, “I worked for almost 9 years with Dale. We send our thoughts and prayers to the family. Dale was a true professional, it was a pleasure doing business with him. He’ll be missed. I lost not only a good coworker but a friend.” Norris was an invaluable asset to the board of commissioners. “When you lose that type of knowledge, you can’t replace that.” Bethel continued. “Dale knew the roads, the engineering, he worked as the highway superintendent for two decades or more, and obviously, that information can’t be replaced. But more than that his attitude, his professionalism, and his comradery will be missed.”