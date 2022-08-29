William Richards

William Andrew “Andy” Richards, age 38, of Cadiz, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Born December 12, 1983, he was the son of William Michael “Mike” Richards and the late Ethel Richards of Jewett. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law Nick Bursac and his father-in-law Sam Bursac. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Tricia Richards, and their children Kylie, Evie, and Declan Richards; sisters Joanna (Tucker) Culver and Brittany (Ryan) Wood; nieces and nephew, Tirzah, Nessa, Payton, Aubrey, Emerson, and Taylor. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Patricia Bursac, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends, as well as his grandfather.

Andy, or Andrew as Tricia called him, was a coal miner by trade. But to those who knew him, he was much more than that. He was a loving husband and father. He adored his little family and was an incredible human. He worked hard, both at his job and at home with his family. He was involved in everything he could possibly be, whether it was helping coach, going for pontoon rides, working around the house, helping Pappap, or anything else – he was there. He had a love for music, campfires, being outside, and living life. To say he will be missed by many is an understatement. The public is invited to share fond memories of Andy and visit with the family Wednesday, August 24th, from 5-8 pm at Koch Funeral Home, Scio. The family would greatly appreciate, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Tricia Richards, c/o Brittany Wood, 445 Lincoln Ave, Cadiz, Ohio 43907. An account is being established to benefit Andy’s children.