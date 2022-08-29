To protect and serve, more than just a job

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking to hire both corrections officers and dispatchers and will soon prepare to hire more deputies. “Once the jail is built, we’re gonna need about twenty people on staff,” Sheriff Joe Myers said. The office recently hired one corrections officer but is looking to add another soon, and then they will be searching for those needed to run the future jail.

Correction officers are responsible for facility security and inmate accountability to ensure a safe environment for inmates and officers. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office operates a full-service jail, a critical operation to maintain an effective criminal justice system.

Working in law enforcement is highly rewarding, “The biggest thing is if you want a rewarding profession to be in whether it’s a telecommunicator or corrections officer or a deputy, all of that… they’re here to help somebody, and they want to help somebody.” Myers said. Becoming a part of the Sheriff’s Office is more than just a job; it’s a career you can work in for years and continue advancing as you gain experience.

Dispatchers, known officially as Communications Technicians, are not required to go through the police academy. They attend an online Emergency Management Dispatch class before training with a senior operator. Between emergency and non-emergency calls, the hub at the Sheriff’s Office fields around 40,000 calls a year.

The most important aspect is that his deputies, corrections officers, and dispatchers serve the community. “You get to know a lot of the community people,” Myers said. “If you can give them some satisfaction that you’ve helped them one way or another, that’s a satisfaction that you can keep with you forever.” The Sheriff’s Office is ready whether that help is on the road with emergency services, getting through various programs in corrections, or offering information in a crisis.

Employment by the Sheriff’s Office has competitive pay for the area and comes with a health care plan, 13 paid holidays, life insurance, and paid sick leave, among other benefits. If you, or someone you know, is interested in applying for any open positions, stop by the office at 978 E Market Street for an application.