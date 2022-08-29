Randall Schrickel

Randall Lewis “Randy” Schrickel, a senior software engineer who was a lifelong avid Ohio State University football fan, died of anaplastic thyroid cancer on May 19, 2022, at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. The former Cadiz native resided in Annapolis, MD, at the time of his death. Randy was born February 5, 1964, in Wheeling, WV to Dorothy (Winski) Schrickel and Lewis “Ned” Schrickel.

After graduating from Cadiz High School in 1982, he earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science engineering in 1986 from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in the discipline in 1990 from Johns Hopkins University.

At his death, Randy was a senior software engineer in the Annapolis office of Area 1 Security (a Redwood City, CA-based company). As a freelance project for a Johns Hopkins physician, he had designed the Neurosurgical Stimulator System software that helped provide relief to patients suffering from chronic pain.

Randy, a longtime Ohio State football fan, enjoyed weightlifting, kayaking on the Severn River, and attending concerts. While a Junior at Ohio State, he was selected to help program and run the new electronic scoreboard at football games and helped design the animated script Ohio for it.

Randy is survived by two daughters, Jackson Schrickel of Bloomington, IL, and Samantha Schrickel of Fairfax, VA; his mother, Dorothy Schrickel of Cadiz; his domestic partner of 15 years, Cathy Calliotte of Annapolis, MD; a brother, Bill Schrickel of Canton, OH; two sisters, Lori (Doug) Hogrefe of Archbold, OH, and Joni (Rob) Elson of North Canton, OH; a stepson, Logan Schwebel of Silver Spring, MD; and four nephews, Logan Hogrefe of Miami, FL, and Noah Hogrefe, Ian Elson and Chase Elson, current OSU students.

Randy’s wish was that in lieu of a memorial service, a celebration of life be held; a private gathering was then held in his honor on July 19, 2022.