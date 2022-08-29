ORAS vital to trial process, but what is it?

If you have been in the court system or read up on how the judicial system operates, you’ve likely seen the acronym ORAS many times. It stands for Ohio Risk Assessment System and is used by several states and counties across the country to determine an individual’s risk of reoffending.

There are seven domains on the ORAS ranging from family and employment to peers/associations and drug use. These factors create an accurate picture of who the person is, so the correct resources are used in their case.

The ORAS was developed over a four-year period with the help of the University of Cinncinati and many other institutions, including the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and the Office of Criminal Justice Research. The major goals of creating this assessment tool were to separate offenders into accurate risk groups, identify the likelihood of recidivism, identify risk factors to prioritize program needs, and figure out what potential barriers the individual may have in treatment options.

A qualified professional performs the assessment, which results in a numerical score that is then translated into a level of risk: low, moderate, high, or very high. But the assessment isn’t just a checklist; it involves interviewing and discussion with the individual. A primary focus is for the professional to get an idea of where the person is in their journey through drug use, mental health issues, and finding support systems outside the judicial system. While the person will not be diagnosed with mental illnesses during the assessment, the interviewer can encourage the person to discuss their feelings with a doctor and offer resources that could help them accomplish that.

The assessment will usually not be used against the individual in any prosecution. The risk level is provided to the attorneys, but a 4-5 page report written by the interviewer is only available to the judge. The prosecution can see it upon request but is only allowed to review it in the judge’s chambers and cannot have a copy. This ensures the assessment is not used to the detriment of the individual and instead is an aid during the rehabilitation process.

The ORAS is used throughout the entire criminal justice process for the individual. It helps a judge decide what would be appropriate for bond and can influence sentencing since a moderate-risk person will need more supervision than a low-risk person. It can also help determine where in a correctional facility they should be placed. This task would utilize the Prison Intake Tool, which was developed along with the ORAS.

The goal is not to be a ‘gotcha’ moment for the individual but to understand the person as a whole and whether they’re the kind of person who will continue with criminal behavior. It is designed to investigate where the individual can use the most help. If drug abuse is less of an issue, but their family life is falling apart, then it’s clear that there is less need for drug testing and more need for counseling and community connection.