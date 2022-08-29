Marilyn Cope, 86, of Cadiz, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was born March 31, 1936, in West Jefferson, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thurman and Thelma Parthemore Wehrs.

Marilyn was a farmer and lover of all animals. She was the first to take in a stray animal or offer up any kind of “doctoring” they might need. She had worked at the Scio Pottery but especially enjoyed her time working at Fairview Ranch, _C Ranch, and hauling livestock. Marilyn was active with the Harrison County Humane Society. She enjoyed trail riding, raising market goats, and announcing 4-H Horse Shows.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Richard Cope; her twin sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Ross Heavilin; and brother-in-law, Donald Shaw. Surviving are her sister-in-law, Betty Jo Shaw of Cadiz; nieces: Heidi Shaw and Heather (Jody) Keller, all of Cadiz; great nephews and niece: Shane Ripley, Seth Keller, and Abby Keller.

Marilyn dearly loved her neighborhood family and spending time with them.

Per her request, cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio. Marilyn so enjoyed spending time with friends that her family would like to honor her with a luncheon Sunday, August 28, at Barrett’s School House from 1-3 pm. Friends and family are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Humane Society, P.O. Box 404, Cadiz, OH 43907. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.