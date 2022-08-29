Humane Society looking to grow in the community

The Harrison County Humane Society (HCHS) has existed for many years but caught a second wind in 2017 and has been working hard to gather more support since then. A common misconception among the public is that the HCHS is the same entity as the County Dog Pound. HCHS Recording Secretary and TNR Chairperson Lori Mayher explained, “We are a separate organization that employs a humane agent who goes on calls where animals are not in humane situations, are neglected or abused. The humane agent goes out on calls when reported and evaluates the conditions of the animal according to the Ohio Revised Code. If an animal is in dire need and risks serious health issues or death, the agent will get the necessary documents from the courthouse to seize the animal(s).”

There is one agent for all of Harrison County, and last year they fielded around 102 calls, which are just the initial calls. After the first evaluation, the agent needs to follow up on the situation, contact other authorities if necessary, and then continue an investigation if it’s needed. For this role of serving the community, the agent earns $200 a month.

Beyond calls, the HCHS is also active in helping with other animal issues. Stray/feral cats are an obvious problem in Harrison County. While adorable, cats can cause problems if left unchecked, just like any other animal. The HCHS is working to maintain a Trap Neuter Return program. This kind of program humanely traps stray/feral animals, brings them to a licensed veterinarian to be spayed/neutered and given vaccinations, then releases them back where they were originally picked up. This method can greatly reduce the number of feral animals by stopping them from reproducing. Last year, the HCHS spayed/neutered over 300 animals. They will also help cover costs for anyone getting a pet/stray/feral animal spayed/neutered. “We pay $30 per animal if a Harrison resident uses a local vet,” Mayher said. They will also pay a one-time amount of $50 for qualifying residents for spaying/neutering with Alterclinic, a clinic that comes from Canton monthly.

The HCHS wants to do what’s best not only for the county’s animals but also what will be best for the community. But they can’t do that without help. Free ways to help include volunteering, attending HCHS public meetings once a month, and using AmazonSmile while shopping to donate without spending a dime!

Other ways include becoming a member, which costs just $10 a year for a single person or $15 for your whole family. To become a member, fill out a membership form at https://form.jotform.com/222008790560149 and send payment (cash or check) with your name printed somewhere on the envelope to Humane Society of Harrison County, PO Box 404, Cadiz, Ohio, 43907.

For a more hands-on approach to helping out, the HCHS is always looking for new fosters for adoptable animals. As of writing this, they have 1 cat, 4 horses, and 10 dogs in foster homes. They also just recently rescued over 30 Golden Retrievers from a hoarding situation. The retrievers have been legally turned over to various rescues to be adopted out. For anyone