Helen Cramblett

Almost 102 years of a life well lived, Helen E. Miller McMillan Cramblett was born September 6, 1920, on Plum Run, Harrison County. She was a daughter of the late Clyde A. Miller and Gladys M. Brown Miller. She attended Plum Run School through the 8th grade and graduated from Bowerston High School in 1939. Helen married Donald D. McMillan in Mingo Junction on October 14, 1939. They were able to purchase a house that was to be torn down to make way for Tappan Lake and relocate it to her parent’s farm. In 1942 they were blessed with a son, Larry Edward, and in 1943 came Linda Dawn. Tragically, Donald died of cancer in 1947, so Helen provided for her family and went to work at the Scio Pottery in 1950; she retired from there in 1982. In 1955 Helen married Warren G. Cramblett, and in 1958 they were blessed with Cindy Lou. After 41 years of marriage, Warren died in 1996. Helen passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Carroll Healthcare, Carrollton.

Helen was a member of the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church at Tappan. She also volunteered at Twin City Hospital, Dennison, where she was affectionately known as “the Gray Lady” and became a “Grandma” through the COAD program at the elementary school for 20 years, retiring at age 95 from West School in New Philadelphia. She also found time to travel and enjoyed bus trips with her friend Thelma. But what she loved most was spending time with her loving family.

She will be sadly missed by her three children, Larry (Berit) McMillan of New Philadelphia, Linda Compher of New Rumley, and Cindy Strawderman of Sherrodsville; seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandsons.

In addition to her husbands, she is preceded in death by a son-in-law Charles Compher, a grandchild, two great-grandchildren, and her twin brothers, Charles E. and Dean B. Miller.

Services were held at 12 pm on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Koch Funeral Home, Scio, with Pastor Dottie Hartzell officiating. Burial followed in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. Friends were able to call two hours prior to the service Wednesday from 10 am -12 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. www.kochfuneral.com