Aaron Capers

Aaron David Capers, 39, of Cadiz, Ohio, previously of Hopedale, Ohio, passed on August 23, 2022. He was born February 10, 1983, in Durham, North Carolina, to the late Anthony D. “Tony” Capers and Joyce Zende Capers of Hopedale, Ohio.

He was a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ, where he previously served as a deacon. He was a member of the Union- Local 18 for heavy equipment and construction workers. Aaron loved operating heavy equipment. He enjoyed playing in the dirt with life-size Tonka toys. He was employed by Apex Environmental as a heavy equipment operator and was very proud of the 20+ years he gained in experience as an operator.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony “Tony” Capers, and his favorite, Pap Mooch.

He is survived by his wife of nearly seven years, April Denise Capers, and four amazing children, Emma Sue and Grayson David Capers of Beaver Falls, PA, and Ryan David and Brayden Michael Kovacs of the home, plus as he would call it “The Zoo” animals, Sadie, Bella, Diesel, Milie, Milo and “the turtle”; His mother, Joyce Zende Capers of Hopedale; Sister, Jessica (Jason) Friedline of Wintersville; A niece, Gianna, and nephew, Trenton; as well as several other family members when he blended his life with April.

Aaron was a hard worker, but most of all, he loved his family and being able to spend time with them. He loved going and watching the kids play sports and cheer as much as he could. He was always so proud of their accomplishments with baseball, football, cheer, wrestling, and the junior fire department.

Aaron earned the nickname “Ticky” for his love of watches and other trinkets that he could tear apart, put back together and most times add his own touch that would always stand out, drawing questions.

As his wife April describes, “he was a great man with a kind heart. He’d do anything for anyone and expect nothing in return, and even though we went through many trials to find one another, Aaron was my soulmate. We called each other ‘my person’ and started every day and every night with I love you; you are my world.”

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hopedale Church of Christ, 329 High Street, Hopedale, Ohio 43976, with Dean Blythe officiating. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.