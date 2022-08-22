Robert Federer

Robert “Bunk” Federer passed away at the amazing age of 92 years old at his home in Parlett on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was born March 15, 1930, in Washington County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles and Margaret Chucuddy Federer.

He loved a good whiskey and his favorite team, The Steelers.

He leaves behind friends of the Hopedale American Legion #682 and loving family.

A remembrance dinner will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.