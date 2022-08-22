Old schoolhouse reminiscing

By Esther McCoy

School doors are open wide for students to arrive and get down to the business of “Reading, ‘riting and ‘rithmetic” now, I know it is not spelled right, but that is how the old saying went back in the days of my mother, dad, brothers, sisters, and cousins. Those of my readers, too, I am sure.

I am going to go back to the time when my mother walked up the hill to her school, located close to the top of Plum Run hill, and the road that took a traveler either to Smithfield going one direction or Mingo Junction in the other.

I really don’t know why a bell alerted them to enter into the school when they were standing outside freezing in the winter, rain in the spring, and blazing hot in the late fall.

They sat on benches, and if they had a wriggly seatmate, the bench would rock a bit as you tried your best to do “sums” or your best printing. Sometimes, a pet dog would follow his master to school and had to be shooed back. But the animal would be waiting outside the school door when playtime was held, or class was over anyhow.

I don’t know if it was true that boys dipped the pigtails of girls in their ink well, and perhaps a large portion of young people don’t know what an ink pen can be. I remember getting one as a Christmas present from my Aunt Victoria, and I was pleased as can be. Few had a pen during those early school years, as ballpoint pens were not thought of until the late 1940s.

There was a cement square on the school playground, and at recess time, chosen students would stand on one of each of four corners. Someone in the middle (there would be more than one ) would be invited to come over, but it was rather tricky, as the requesting person would commission some of his or her neighbors to hold arms and not let the invited person break through and gain the corner. There were a few scraped knees or hands when the runner broke through and landed on the ground.

I don’t know what made me think of all of this at this hour. Perhaps I was trying to write about happy days, and this stuff came to mind. They were fun days, and I think most of the pupils who read from McGuffey’s Reader or learned to spell from the teacher writing the words on the chalkboard for us to copy to study and then erase them for the test came through all right.

Happy school days, boys and girls. Have fun in your youth but remember there are lessons that must be learned as well.

I don’t remember us trading Christmas gifts or Santa shuffling in with a Ho! Ho! handing out a candy cane or a little bag of chocolate drops until a few later years. Happy School Days.