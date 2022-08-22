Jean Romshak, 73, of Cadiz, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Wheeling Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born November 14, 1948, in Moorefield, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Agnes Pelick Milliken.

She was a member of the Scott United Methodist Church in Cadiz and was retired from the Carriage Inn of Cadiz.

Jean was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter Hanna Blake.

Surviving are her husband, Darrell Romshak; her son, Ryan (Hope) Romshak; 2 daughters: Rachael (Rick) White and Robin (Brent) Blake; grandchildren: Jackson, Walker and Hailey Romshak, Gia White, Hallie Blake, Alexis and Drake Watson; and her siblings: Shirley Wells and John Milliken.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, where funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

