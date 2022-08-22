Harrison County opens up the world

Foreign exchange students have become more common across the country and in your backyard. Ryan Dunfee is a Communications Coordinator who works with two organizations to bring exchange students to the US. Hosting a student means opening your home to a teen from another country. Students travel to the US for more than just school. They’re looking to experience the culture of the US. Families are responsible for taking care of the student’s basic needs, but the students usually have a stipend from their parents or a scholarship that allows them to pay for many of their needs. Dunfee manages 15-20 families with students in the area, and he’s always looking to add more host families.

He’s been working as a coordinator for 26 years and has made many connections along the way. He finds families willing to host students for anywhere from 6 weeks to ten months, and he works with schools to have the students enrolled and doing well academically.

The rewards of hosting a foreign exchange student are numerous. “You get a broader view of the world,” Dunfee said. “Not just that, you learn about cultures, but I think having a person from another country in your home [who] becomes family just breaks down a lot of those barriers.” Dunfee has kept in touch with many students over the years, “I’ve got kids when I first hosted back when I was 26 years old, and I first started doing this, and we’re still in touch.” He’s traveled around the world now to see students and catch up. He said it’s not uncommon for host families to do the same, “I’ve had host families who’ve never traveled outside the country, and then they’re going to Brazil for a wedding!” Hosting an exchange student creates new experiences but also gives you lifelong friendships.

Harrison County is fortunate to have Dunfee as a local coordinator. Coordinators can manage students within a 120-mile radius around their residence, but Dunfee prefers to keep everything closer to home. He lives in Bowerston and manages students in Harrison, Tuscarawas, and Carroll counties. Because he’s local, he’s better able to not only attend special events for families; he is always available to help students work through differences with their hosts and can offer more personalized support when needed. “There’s other programs out there that have coordinators in Columbus or Cleveland. So if there’s something, that person can’t get there and help out with and sit down with the student and the family,” Dunfee said. “That’s what’s nice if you have someone local.”

Dunfee would encourage families to sign up for hosting, “I think everyone can grow from this, even if there are challenges.” Technically, the new school year is the deadline for signing up to host, but Dunfee is always willing to start the process for anyone interested. “We’re always going to be looking. If someone comes in late and says, ‘yeah, we want to do this,’ I say maybe we can set you up for the second semester… if not, they can be prepared for next year.”If you’re interested in becoming a host family, you don’t have to have teens or children of your own to sign up. Call or text Ryan Dunfee at 740-229-0103 or online at www.hostpax.com