Elizabeth Manbeck

Elizabeth A. “Lib” Manbeck, 86, of Cadiz, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Gables Care Center in Hopedale, Ohio. Lib was born March 8, 1936, in Cadiz, a daughter of the late Charles M. and Mary Frances McKnight Manbeck.

Lib was a retired clerk, having worked at the Dollar General Store.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Jerry “Jake” Manbeck and Charles “Chuck” Manbeck.

Surviving are her sisters-in-law: Martha Manbeck and Shirley Manbeck, both of Cadiz; nieces and nephews: Darla Sylvester, Donna Crawford, Debbie Pilent, Mike Manbeck, Brian Townsend, Betha Kent, Charles Manbeck, Douglas Manbeck, and Tina Ray; and a number of great nieces and nephews.

Per Lib’s request, a private service will be held at convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Cadiz Union Cemetery. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.