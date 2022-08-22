Bread George collects 665 lbs. of tabs for charity

By Ed Banks

News-Herald Staff Writer

CADIZ – Brad George, son of Chuck and Sara George of Cadiz has collected 665 pounds of tabs (from canned beverages) to raise money for his favorite charity – the Ronald McDonald House in Pittsburgh. Brad is 39 years old and employed at Belco Works in St. Clairsville, Ohio. Saving the Tabs has become Brad’s hobby, and he has been saving them for a long time. He intends to collect and raise money for the Ronald McDonald House to offset the costs of the organization’s services.

“The proceeds from the sale of the tabs benefit seriously ill children by helping provide a place for them and their families to stay while they are out of town for medical treatment,” George indicated. He continued, “The funds may also be used to provide transportation to and from the medical centers. It is my goal to save enough tabs to fill the bed of my dad’s truck! Please help me and others by saving your tabs for my cause. It would be greatly appreciated!”

In receiving payment for the 665 pounds of tabs, George received $0.50 per pound, which became $333. AAA Scrap Iron and Metals said they would match the contributions since the beneficiary would be the Ronald McDonald House. So, the amount of money George raised grew to $666. Also, Ziegenfelder’s donated $250, and with an added personal contribution from his parents, the total fundraising by Brad became $1000.

“Needless to say, we were very excited,” the George’s said. “Thank you for your support for Brad, and start saving again. Our totes are empty. Keep those tabs coming!”

Some of the supporters and collection sites include the Royal Riders 4H, Allison Ray, Jackie Corder, Katina Watt, St. Francis Cabrini Church, Ziegenfelder’s (Wheeling), Wheeling Country Club, and Christine of Sienna Hill Nursing Home. Locations for tab drop-off in the past include 195 Millrose Drive (box out front), St. Casimirs Church (Adena), St. Francis Cabrini, Angels All-Star Cheer & Tumble Academy, Thoburn United Methodist Church, Harrisville United Methodist Church, and St. Clairsville American Legion Post 159.

In addition, collections can now be dropped off at St. Teresa’s (Cadiz), Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Barnesville), the Cardinal Plant, Cadiz Country Club, JP’s Restaurant (Cadiz), the Andy and Marilyn Wildman residence on Millrose Drive (St. Clairsville), Ranch to Table Restaurant (Cadiz), Brad’s Collection Container next to the mailbox on 164 Locust Lane in Cadiz.