“Take the picture”

When Taylor Potkoski had her first baby on Christmas day, she started staying home on her farm in Cadiz to raise him. She decided that she wanted to do something for herself and found photography to be the perfect outlet for her creativity. She started Mustard Seed Photography in late 2018, and the business took off halfway through 2019.

She is able to utilize her farm as a backdrop for many of her photo sessions. She specializes in maternity and engagement photos but also does senior portraits and is starting to accept weddings. “This year, now that my kids are older,” Potkoski said, “I’m going to have my first wedding in September.”

Potkoski has always been creative and loved her art classes in high school. Now her art is created through a camera lens. “A lot of my sessions are based on prompts,” she said. Instead of posing, she gives her clients movements to follow, which keeps sessions fun and casual so personalities can shine through the images. She continued, “The best times are when we’re having fun.”

She focuses on capturing who her client is through the pictures. “I always say when people ask me [about styling], I always just say wear something true to yourself… just be who you are.” She wants her pictures to be timeless and chooses not to follow the fads. When she first started, the trend was muted colors, and she quickly realized that wasn’t her style.

Her business name represents her leap of faith: “I had a gut feeling that it’s gonna work, and I did it.” She was lying in bed one night, and Matthew 7:20 came to her mind where Jesus said, “for assuredly, I say to you, if you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you.” This has been instrumental in Potkoski’s life and business. “It’s been fitting so far,” Potkoski said. And much like a mustard seed grows, Potkoski says she is always learning more. “You always have growth,” She said. She explained how she’s constantly developing her style, “It’s definitely been a journey.”

Potkoski grew up in the area and said she hasn’t had a bad client yet, “I feel like my clients are the sweetest people; super nice and warm and down to earth.”

When she thinks about what she would say to community members, she says, “It doesn’t have to be with me, but book the session,” for whatever gathering or milestone or family event, “Take the picture.” She pointed out that those pictures will last a lifetime, and you’ll be able to look back on them.

Potkoski books 4-5 sessions a week, which keeps her turnaround time low and has a flat rate for most sessions. She keeps sessions local but is open to travel for clients. She accepts inquiries for photo sessions through her Instagram (instagram.com/mustard.seedphotography/), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/mustardseedphotography7), and website (mustardseedphotography30.mypixieset.com).