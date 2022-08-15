Rose Delaney

Rose Elizabeth Stamm Albaugh Delaney, age 89, of Jewett, formerly of Flushing, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Carroll County Golden Age Retreat.

Born May 6, 1933, in Cadiz, she was a daughter of the late Lewis Jacob Stamm and Clara Mae Sheets Stamm.

Rose graduated from Jewett High School and was a secretary for Belmont Development Company in Jewett as well as Y&O Coal and B&O Railroad.

Rose was very active all of her life and had belonged to the Flushing Senior Center, where she was the secretary, and the Flushing Red Hat Society.

Preceding her in death is her first husband Glenn Albaugh and second husband John Delaney; grandson Collin Curry; sons-in-law Randal Curry and William Dunlap; siblings Vivian Stamm, Evelyn Reams, and Robert Stamm and a step-granddaughter Jennifer Harris and her two children Gavin and Gracie.

Surviving are children Michelle Dunlap (companion Tim Galbraith), Kelly (John) Harris and Denny Albaugh (companion Lee Ann Baker), all of the Jewett area; grandchildren Travis Curry, Chris Curry, Heather Soos, and Randi Moore; step-grandson JJ Harris; great-grandchildren Taylor Moyer, Tanner “TJ” Curry, Tirzah Curry, Zaylee Curry, Jarra, Abrielle Soos, Lucas Soos, Kendra Kessler, Julian Moore, and Gabe Alexander; step-great-grandchildren Jaden, Jensen and Chloe Harris; great-great-grandchildren Blair Moyer, Kennedy Lee Rose Curry and Quinzel James on the way.Services will be held Saturday at 11 am in Koch Funeral Home, Scio, with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Friday from 5-8 pm and on Saturday from 10-11 am prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.