Robert Taylor Addy

Robert (“Bob”) Taylor Addy of Scio, Ohio, passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, to be with the Lord, where he will await his beloved Ella Miriam Addy, aka “Mert.” Bob was born on July 5, 1930, to Harrison Taylor Addy and Velma B. Mizer Addy. Bob’s brother, Harold Addy (wife Carolyn), Bob’s sister, Ruth E. Addy, and Gary Bouska, Kathy’s husband, are deceased.

Bob was raised on a dairy farm on Tappan Lake, where work, church, and family were the primary areas of focus. In Bob’s younger years, the Addy children were continually active in the 4-H community, showing their Guernsey cattle at local fairs. Bob’s dad, H.T., ran the farm, and his sweet mother, Velma, an elementary teacher, provided the love and support.

Bob attended Scio High School and graduated in 1949 as a Panther. Bob was active in football and Future Farmer’s of America. It was during those years that he met friends that he would maintain as his closest friends up until his death.

In 1955, Bob enlisted in the armed services. Because he was a farm boy, he was not required to serve, but he felt it was an honor, and he had a sense of duty to his country. He was stationed in Greenland. While in Greenland, he got letters from many girls, including a few Porter sisters, but there was one Porter sister, Ella Miriam Porter, then known as Minnie, that had a special place.

In 1957, Bob concluded his active duty in the military and married Miriam Addy at Asbury Chapel Church near Cadiz, Ohio. This marriage also unified the Porter, Addy, Dunlap, and Mizer families. Bob and Miriam’s marriage was not just a union, it was a love story that has continued for 65 years on this Earth and will never truly end. He will be waiting for that next square dance with her, alongside their Harrisonan friends, likely followed by games of Rook.

In 1959, Bob and Miriam welcomed Kathy Lynn (Bouska) into the world, and then in 1962, Robert Mark. They continued the lessons that they knew which were work, church, and the family. Kathy was blessed with two sons, Ryan and Joshua. Mark and his wife, Kelly, were blessed with Harrison and Emily. Ryan and Joshua (Jess) have continued to grow the Addy legacy with Elias, Colton, Jace, and Jameson. Joshua and Jess have continued the Addy farm in the Tappan Lake area.

Bob was an active member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church throughout his life. His faith in God throughout his life was always an anchor for him and his family. He was a member of Scio Board of Education. He was a leader of Tappan Community 4-H club. He was the President of Harrison County Saddle Club and was instrumental in building and bringing rodeo facilities to Cadiz. He was also a Stock Township Trustee.

Bob’s love was always the farm. He was a dairy farmer until the early 1960s when he joined CONSOL Coal Company and farmed on the side. He worked his entire life and took great pride in hard work and honesty. He trusted in God and always saw the good in others.

For those of you that knew Bob, you knew that he never met a stranger. The Addy house and its porch were always occupied by family and friends. They also knew that Bob lived his life by what he learned and taught, and that he would give the shirt off his own back to a stranger.

Services will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 11 am in Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church (Tappan Lake), 35500 Cadiz Dennison Rd, Scio, Ohio. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday, August 16, from 5-8 also at the church. The family would greatly appreciate, in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions are made to the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, c/o Alex Cappel, 13680 Linden Rd, Tippecanoe, Ohio 44699, or to the Talbert House, Attn: Development, 2600 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206, with Bob’s name in the memo section of the check, or www.talberthouse.org.