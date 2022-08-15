Mrs. Nancy Ellen Kriedler Long, 84, of Adena, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Harrison Community Hospital after several years of declining health.

Nancy was born May 30, 1938, in Cadiz, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fred and Helen Kriedler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Albert of 62 years, her daughter, Vickie Ellen Long Whinnery, and granddaughter, Leslie Helen Whinnery.

Surviving to cherish her memories are a daughter, Pamela Long White of Lincoln, North Carolina, Son-in-Law Robert B. Whinnery of Adena, Ohio, and granddaughters Laura Katherine Whinnery of Columbus, Ohio, and Kathryn Victoria Whinnery of Rushsylvania, Ohio.

Nancy was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church.

The family will have a memorial service for Nancy at a later date in 2022.

The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.