LeMoyne David Peltz

LeMoyne David (Govy) Peltz born 7/2/1938 in Martins Ferry, OH to LeMoyne and Lois (McCartney) Peltz, passed away Sunday August 7, 2022.

Govy was a coal miner and worked as a master mechanic; he worked in mines all around the Ohio Valley. When there was no work in the mines, he would find any type of job to make sure his family was provided for.

He was a 50 year member of the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department and was also an EMT for them.

He spent 35 years on the Shortcreek Township Water District where he was board president for most of that time.

He loved his family greatly, enjoyed watching them in their activities, and listening to them go on about their days.

He loved to hunt and fish with his family and friends.

His greatest passion, though, was dirt track racing. Govy owned and built many race cars starting in the 1960s.

In 1981 he helped his son Scott buy his first race car, and the family fun continues to this day. If he wasn’t taking the car to the tracks he was there offering his support and vast knowledge to many.

He was inducted into the Dirt Track Late Model Hall of Fame in the late 90s.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ruth Horstman, his brother Jack Peltz, and a baby brother.

He is survived by his wife Mary (Bednarski) Peltz of 60 years. His two sons Mark (Jenny) Peltz of Bellaire and Scott (Diane) Peltz of Cadiz. His daughter Dana (Jeff) Takach of Cadiz as well as his dog Rosie.

Grandkids Justin and Markiah Peltz, Paige (Donald) Writesel, Ethan Peltz, and Annie and Livy Takach. One great granddaughter Adalee Writesel. His sister Mardell Sliva of Harrisville, and many nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends.

Per his wishes he will be cremated and there will be no visitation.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later time.

Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, is assisting the family. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com