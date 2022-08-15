John Campbell III

John Stuart Campbell III of Rocky River, passed away on July 31, 2022, surrounded by his wife and 3 sons. – Born June 17, 1929, in Cadiz, OH, parents: John S. and Margaret Campbell (McCool) – Graduated Cadiz High school 1947, The Ohio State University in 1951 – Married Ruth Ann Campbell (Speicher) in July of 1951 – Served in the Counterintelligence Corp after graduation. – Began teaching at Rocky River High School in 1961, retired in 1991 – Also was an adjunct instructor at Cuyahoga Community College Children: 3 sons: – Timothy- Wife: Kim Campbell (Jeffries)-two children, Aubree and Brandon – Dr. Thomas- Wife: Dr. Rita Kazlauskas- 3 children, Dr. Emily, Matthew, and Monica – John-Wife: Krista (Neltner)-3 children, Sam, Andrew, and Daniel – 3 great-grandchildren. Mr. Campbell was a loving husband and father-married to his wife Ruth Ann for 71 years.

Mr. Campbell taught English at Rocky River High School for three decades. He was a fixture at this school, announcing both football and basketball games, running intramural leagues, and acting as the High School Yearbook advisor for many years. Mr. Campbell was universally loved as a teacher and a colleague. He was a very challenging teacher, demanding excellence from his students. But his love and respect for these students were never doubted by anyone. He was dedicated to his students and firmly believed in preparing them for adulthood. Countless Rocky River High School graduates can attest to his influence on their lives.

After retirement, Mr. Campbell and his wife worked part-time at the Rocky River Target store and spent the rest of their time at their homes in Rocky River and Atwood Lake. The door to this house was always open-they cherished their time with family and friends. Nothing made Mr. Campbell and his wife happier than large family gatherings. Mr. Campbell also loved his dogs (Tilly, Cinders, Betsy)-he passed his love of dogs to his children and grandchildren.

A celebration of Mr. Campbell’s life, presented in well-constructed sentences and correct grammar, will be held on September 10 @ 4:00 pm at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1659 Rosewood Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107. The family requests that donations be made in Mr. Campbell’s honor to the Cleveland Animal Protective League or the Rocky River Education Foundation instead of flowers. Rocky River Education Foundation 1101 Morewood ParkwayRocky River, OH 44116 https://www.rredfoundation.org/donations/