Higher turnout than expected for special election

Ohio held a special election on August 2nd, and turnout for Harrison County was higher than the election board originally anticipated. “We’re above what the current state average is for turnout,” said Harrison County Board of Elections Director Dion Troiano. As of writing, the unofficial turnout for Ohio was 7.93% of eligible voters. Harrison County had 833 people vote, which is 8.32% of eligible voters. Troiano said there may be a few absentee ballots coming in, which could push participation up to 8.5%.

While seemingly small, “We were actually assuming ten percent was gonna be our max, but 5% was our expectation,” said Troiano. He said this was a decent turnout for a special election without too much on the ballot.

The Democrat State Committee Man was John Haseley, who ran unopposed and received 193 votes.

The Republican State Central Committee Man was Jim Carnes with 345 votes. His opponent, Shannon L. Walker, received 221 votes.

Democrat State Central Committee Woman was Karla D. Gregory-Martin, who ran unopposed and received 200 votes.

Republican State Central Committee Woman was LeeAnn Johnson with 396 votes. Her opponent, Nichole Hunter, received 171 votes.

Democrat State Representative is William D. Ryan with 207 votes. Republican State Representative is Don Jones with 567 votes. Both state representatives ran unopposed and will be moving on to be on the November ballot.

The results of the liquor license for Tappan Lakeside were 86 votes Yes and 19 votes No. For the Sunday sale of liquor, there were 81 Yes votes and 23 No votes.

Troiano said despite a few issues with some thermal paper rolls, “everything else was smooth sailing” on election day. “Other than that, there weren’t any real major issues.”

“It was a slow day, which was reflected in the numbers,” but he sounded optimistic and encouraged that the number of voters who came to the polls was higher than expected.