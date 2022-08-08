Ronald Harold Carlon, 82, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Valley Hospice Center North in Steubenville after a short illness. He was born January 22, 1940, in Martins Ferry, Ohio. He was the son of the late Harold Alexander and Mabel Shepherd Carlon. He was a 1959 graduate of Hopedale High School and a 52-year member of the Hopedale American Legion Post #682. He retired from Weirton Steel Corporation.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Marie Crawford Carlon; a son Robert Carlon; and a sister, Pat Carlon Rose.

Surviving are his children: Don J. Carlon of Valencia, California, Deborah (Chuck) Raybon of Jacksonville, Florida, Mary (Keith) Myers of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Bill (Eva) Carlon of Germany; six grandchildren: Nicole, Craig, Tyler, DJ, Ron, Paul, and Finja; three great-grandchildren: Dylan, Caleb and Zachary; 2 sisters: Meda Kovacik of Jewett and Karen (Donald) Jochims of Hopedale; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Dawn Moody; and the family would like to thank his friend, Glenda Cunningham for all that she did for him.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until time of his funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Blackburn Funeral Home, 324 High Street, Hopedale, with Dean Blythe and Rev. Ed Kovacik officiating. Burial will follow at Hopedale Cemetery. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. The Hopedale American Legion will provide military honors.

The memorial guest book may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.