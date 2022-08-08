Local craft show has a rich history

Jewett resident Ruth Blackburn holds the annual craft show close to her heart. Her mother, Virbel Kimmel, started organizing the Jewett Craft Guild in early 1965. Kimmel brought together about ten women who loved to craft and learn new things. They wanted time with friends and found crafting was an excellent reason to get together regularly. The group grew to 25 regular members who attended monthly, while others came whenever possible.

In 1969, the core group of 25 decided to put on a craft show to benefit the Jewett Volunteer Fire Department. They held the first show at the Archer Township School building on Route 9. The fees for the crafting tables, all donations, and the money collected from the raffles giving away $100, a hand-crocheted afghan, and a handmade quilt were donated to the Jewett Firehouse.

The craft show moved to the Jewett Firehouse the following year, with more crafters and customers attending. Each year the show continued to grow until it required all three rooms of the firehouse and the school gymnasium, which is ½ block from the firehouse. Over 80 crafters were showing up for the event.

Blackburn said they have always been selective about the crafters they let into the show. She said it used to be that only one vendor would be allowed for each product, “If I’m in that show with hand quilting, nobody else gets in there. If you make carved candles, nobody else gets in there.” Now, they are less likely to maintain exclusivity but focus on quality.

As the show grew, other organizations opened their doors for crafters, including a few churches and many individuals offering their front lawns for the tables.

The crowds grew to over 4,000 attendees. Customers came by car, train, and chartered bus—the waiting list to get in as a crafter was five years.

All items had to be handmade, and no food was allowed unless it was for a nonprofit organization, which remains the rule 52 years later.

Virbel passed away on Thanksgiving day in 1988 and was buried on the day of the craft show. Her funeral procession went through Jewett on the way to the cemetery.

The following year, the firefighters continued the show, which remained a tradition for decades. Through the years, there have been many firehouse leadership changes. When the show moved into the firehouse, Dale Miser was chief, with Denny Kovarik as assistant chief. When Miser passed away, his son, Dick, was named assistant chief, with Kovarik moving up to the chief position. Kovarik and Dick Miser passed on the same day years later, and the torch passed to Kovarik’s son, Damian, and Kevin Arbaugh took over as assistant chief.

Blackburn said that the more changes are taking place, the more it feels like no one remembers her mother was the one who started the show. “The sad part was, we have three new council members, so there’s six of us plus the mayor. Only one person out of seven knew that my mother started that craft show. I was dumbfounded.” This show is her mother’s legacy, and she wants to ensure that it’s remembered. “Mom was just very community oriented. She wanted to do whatever she could.” Kimmel spent much of her life serving the community and managed to coordinate the craft show while working full time and raising a family. “She gave her all to help others and do things for the village.”

Kimmel instilled this love of community in Blackburn as well. In addition to being on the city council, “I volunteer to do work for the village. The year after my husband died, I spent 200 and 300 hours weeding, mowing, and painting whatever needed to be done.” Blackburn said.

The craft show has not been held for the last two years but is finally resuming this year. The department said, “The Jewett Fire Department is very proud to start again this year to continue the tradition Virbel & Earle started and one that the firemen’s families helped to build.”

The fireman created a craft show committee for the 2022 craft show. This committee includes four JVFD members, two village council members, two Jewett Wildcat Center members, two private citizens, and two representatives from Harrison Hills Church. The show takes a lot of work and volunteers, and they are all working together to make the 2022 craft show a great event.

The craft show will take place on November 26, 2022, at Jewett Firehouse, Jewett Wildcat Center, and the Pentecostal Church from 9 am-3 pm. They are still accepting crafter applications; however, the committee requires that vendors send product images for review before acceptance to the show. Email jewettcraftshow@gmail.com for an application and then return that with three photos of your crafts.

Photo: Blackburn with a photograph of her mother and father and an afghan her mother made by hand when Blackburn was in fifth grade.