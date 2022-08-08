Hopedale Baseball Association adds batting cage, lessons

By Ed Banks

Harrison News-Herald Sports Writer

Backed by local support, the Hopedale Baseball Association has recently made a significant addition to their baseball complex. With the community’s support, the association purchased and installed a new batting cage at the “school field” in Hopedale.

The family of Tom and Stephanie Snyder donated funds for the batting cage. In the recent past, the Snyder family lost both of Tom’s parents, Randy (in 2020) and Vicki (in 2021). In lieu of flowers for their services, the family chose to have donations made to the Hopedale Baseball Association.

“Baseball was especially important to Tom and his family growing up,” said Association President Ryan Wood. “As a result, they have passed that tradition on to their children. “We, the association, would like to thank the Snyder family and the community for their generosity. “We would also like to thank Mark Wallace of Farm and Fencing for installing the cage.”

Foundations Baseball, in conjunction with the Hopedale Baseball Association, has announced a four-week/four-session baseball school to be held beginning August 25, 2022. The baseball school is for players from 6 years old through 12 years of age. The event will be at the I-470 baseball and softball complex.

The school will focus on the fundamentals of baseball. Local coaches and players will instruct on the finer points of baseball. Those points include, but are not limited to, throwing, catching, hitting, base running, sliding, and general baseball knowledge. The program will allow the players to get a jump-start on the 2023 season while improving their overall skills. It will also allow the coaches to instill a love and passion for the game of baseball. Additionally, Foundations Baseball is in the process of working on providing special quests during the event.

The program costs $75 per player in advance or $100 at the first session. Each player will receive a hat and shirt as part of the school. If there are any questions about the information provided, please call 304-639-0001. Registration information is available at: www.wheelingbaseball.com.

Photo: Backed by local support, the Hopedale Baseball Association has been able to purchase and install a new batting cage at the “school field” in Hopedale. In part, funds for the batting cage came in remembrance of Tom and Stephanie Snyder. Tom and Stephanie Snyder’s children Max, Brinn, and Hunter are pictured beside the batting cage. Mark Wallace of Farm and Fencing installed the cage. NH Photo/Provided