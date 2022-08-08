Commissioners hear concerns about road repair

The weekly commissioner’s meeting took place on August 2nd in the courthouse. Commissioners Don Bethel, Paul Coffland, and Dale Norris were in attendance.

The commissioners passed several purchase orders/vouchers. One was for the Harrison County Board of Developmental Disabilities for $78,000. They also approved the Department of Job and Family Services purchase orders/vouchers for the Public Assistance fund, Children’s Services, and Workforce Investment Opportunity totaling approximately $106,000, and an appropriation for an increase at the Auditor’s office for the battered spouses’ fund for $1,500. The Juvenile/Probate Division had appropriations approved in several categories, fully funded by grants. The appropriations totaled approximately $75,000.

The commissioners approved transfers for the Prosecutor’s Office to correct payroll benefits taken from incorrect accounts. They sanctioned the move of $31,000 between accounts and agreed upon a transfer for County Water for $15,000.

The commissioners authorized Batch #4778 for $260,490.80 and a Mandated Share for the Department of Job and Family Services.

The final total and payment request for the Harrisville Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project were brought before the commissioners. The total cost was $437251.07, and the final pay request was $8,890.09.

Commissioner Coffland noted that Deb Knight is the new director of Job and Family Services after Scott Blackburn’s retirement.

The county engineer said that the County Road 6 resurfacing project begins Monday, August 8th.

The commissioners announced that August 2022 is officially Child Support Awareness month. “Ohio realizes that even though parents may live apart, children still need the love and support from both parents,” Coffland read from Resolution 35-22. “Ohio is committed to helping families access community resources that can help them overcome barriers to paying child support.”

Concerned New Athens resident Frank Battilochi attended the commissioner’s meeting to explain that his road desperately needs repair. “The berms on that road are so bad, the water won’t even drain off the road into the ditches,” said Battilochi. He said he has attended many township meetings and was informed that they were awaiting grants. “They told us they can’t get no grant to fix the road,” Battilochi said. “We go every second Tuesday of the month, and we never get any satisfaction; we just get the runaround.”

Commissioner Bethel asked about the road being a township or county road. Because the road is a township road, there isn’t much the commissioners can do to repair it.

The county engineer said that unless the township asks him to do something, he can’t do anything about it. “They’re never going to ask you,” Battilochi said. “The stone trucks run through there every day, pretty much… If you look up my road, it’s nothing but holes, mud, and drop-offs.”

Commissioner Norris wondered what grant the township was applying for and suggested that would be an excellent place to start moving forward.

Battilochi thanked the commissioners for their time and left as the meeting adjourned.