Professional Bubbleologist ‘Dr. Awesome’ amazes audience

By Ed Banks

News-Herald Sportswriter

CADIZ – On Thursday evening inside Sally Buffalo Park, Dr. Awesome entertained a large audience with his skill and knowledge of forming and creating both large and small bubbles.

He also used a foaming bubble machine that the children enter to play in the foam, and chase and feel the bubbles.

Dr. Awesome is a world-renowned master of the art of bubbles. In fact, he is an 11-time Guinness Book of World Records holder in his bubble forming skills.

Formally-known as Gary Pearlman, Dr. Awesome has earned the title of “Dr. U.R. Awesome,” from his many events and observing fans. His appearance in Cadiz was coordinated by Sandy Thompson, director at the Puskarich Library. Thursday’s event took place to commemorate the conclusion of a library Summer Reading program. Sponsoring the event were Clark Memorial Branch, the Scio Branch, and the Cadiz Puskarich Library.

“We were so excited for Summer Reading 2022 and to get everyone back in the library after a few years of modified summer reading due to Covid,” said Children’s Librarian Karli Ray. “Each of our locations, Scio Branch, Clark Memorial Branch, and Puskarich Public Library had kickoff events in early June, where we saw an exciting number of familiar and new faces in our libraries. Each week after that, our locations had programs for kids that included learning about manatees, worm races, reading to therapy dogs, STEM activities, and lots of crafts and other activities. We also had a fishing challenge, a fitness challenge, and several other fun activities for both adults and kids.”

“After six weeks of fun and learning, we wanted to end our summer with something exciting. We invited Dr. U.R. Awesome to Sally Buffalo Park for the Bubble Fest to celebrate all of the reading and learning the kids had done. Dr. Awesome brought tons of bubble fun and the foam cannon with him for the kids to play in. It was wonderful to join all of the summer reading groups from all three libraries and play in the bubbles together. We ended the night with ice cream sandwiches that were generously donated by Sunshine’s Subzero Shake Shack and raffled off prizes for the kids in attendance.

“All together, our Puskarich Public Library Systems’ patrons read 3,891 books for our Summer Reading Challenge this year. The top readers from each location received a Kindle Fire as a prize. We want to thank everyone who participated this year, and we are already excited for next year’s Summer Reading. We also have exciting programs all throughout the year. Stop in one of our locations to learn more.

“Dr. Awesome started his entertainment career as a magician and a balloon twister in Boston. Still wanting something special to do, he switched to the balloon talent, and started seeking records in his abilities. It would be in 2013 that Dr. Awesome earned his first world record in bubble size. Soon later, he would go for his second attempt at breaking the record. In his record seeking, he even had a NASA representative as part of the judging and validation,” Ray said.

Dr. Awesome has been all over the nation with his show.

“I hold steady to the words of – ‘have bubble will travel,’” said Dr. Awesome. “I do what I do to make the children happy. Besides here in the United States, I have been to the United Kingdom, Costa Rico, Mexico, the Caribbean with my performances. Wherever I am, I tell my audiences, ‘Dream big, and don’t let anyone burst your bubble!’”