Merle Robert Foutz, 89, of Jewett, went to his eternal home Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Born Nov. 7, 1932, in Scio, he was the son of the late William and Florence Foutz.

Merle was a 1950 graduate of Scio High School. He excelled academically, and classmates nicknamed him “the professor.”

He spoke fluent German, and enjoyed math, but chemistry was his first love. Merle went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Kent State University. While at Kent, he entered the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and became a second lieutenant. He was drafted into the U.S. Army, and served as a medic stationed in Heidelberg, Germany.

Returning home from the service, Merle started working in the laboratory of a company in Ohio. After a couple of years, one of the company’s directors discovered Merle’s gift of gab and genuine personality, and thought that he would make a great salesman. That led to an extensive career as a leading expert in the area of adhesives and rubber bonding in the rubber industry. Merle was featured in many of the company’s advertising campaigns, and was their million dollar salesman for many years. After 40 years as a chemist and sales representative, and traveling millions of miles on the road, Merle retired in 1995 from the Lord Corporation in Erie, Pa..

Retirement did not slow Merle down. He maintained membership in the American Chemical Society and the Rubber Group Division. He was a member of the following organizations and committees: The Republican Party, Ruritans, Metropolitan Housing Authority, Farm Bureau, and Corvette Classics Club.

Merle had many hobbies, including playing golf, cooking, fishing, hunting, going to car shows, square dancing, daily workouts at the gym, donating to his favorite charities, and, most of all, walking his beloved German shepherd, Rosie.

Besides his parents, Merle was preceded in death by his only son, David M. Foutz; and by his great-granddaughter, Amelia Grace.

Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, Dr. Ruby Foutz; his only daughter, Raquel, and her husband, Frank; his five wonderful grandchildren; and his seven precious great-grandchildren, who were the joy of his life.

The family wishes to acknowledge everyone for all of their prayers, cards, well-wishes, and his closest caring friends who called on Merle and kept him going – “Thank you so very much.”

Merle requested to be cremated. A private service with military honors will be held at a later date. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, has been entrusted with his arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in Merle’s memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.