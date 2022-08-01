Harrison hosts 7-on-7 football scrimmage

By Ed Banks

News-Herald Sportswriter

CADIZ – Last Thursday, Harrison Central hosted a 7-on-7 four-team football scrimmage. The 7-on-7 scrimmage is a non-contact scrimmage that features only the team receivers and backs.

The scrimmage was one of three of the same type that the Huskies participate in each year. Thursday’s scrimmage was the fourth of its type in the past four-years (excluding Covid year) for Harrison, and brought teams to Cadiz from Shadyside, Brooke, and Barnesville.

The previous Friday, the Huskies were in Shadyside to participate in the “Big Cat Challenge.” This pre-season event is for team linemen only. The challenge is a grueling event that features competition in events such as tug-of-war, tire flipping, and other challenges that require teamwork and a lot of muscle. Harrison Central would finish third overall in that competition, surpassing teams like St. Clairsville.

“Monday, Aug. 1 will be the official football season kick-off day,” said Head Harrison Central Football Coach Anthony Hayes. “With that date in mind, we are looking forward to getting into our future practices. As far as scrimmages, we have been involved in, both the 7-on-7 and the Big Cat Challenge have been good events and practices for us as a team. We were able to observe a lot of things coming out of those events. To date, our kids have been working hard and we are pleased with the efforts we have observed.”

The Huskies will next scrimmage again on Friday with Fort Frye. As far as team talent, Fort Frye is a state play-off contender every year.

This year the Huskies will be returning 16 lettermen to lead the current 40-man 2022 roster.