Dorothy Elliott

Dorothy Irene (“Rene”) Elliott (nee’ Bailey), 83, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton.

She was born July 1, 1939, in Wheeling, W.Va., to the late Ethel (Kellar) Bailey and Ernest Bailey of Cadiz.

She graduated from the former Jewett High School with her classmate and future husband, Terry Elliott in 1957. They married on Sept. 13, 1959, at the United Methodist Church in Jewett.

Soon after their wedding, Irene journeyed to Casablanca, Morocco, to join her husband, who was stationed there in the U.S. Air Force. It was there where their only child was born in 1962.

Irene worked at the former Hoover Company in North Canton, retiring from G.E. Credit in Canton in 1995. She enjoyed traveling and visited most of the United States, plus various countries in the Caribbean. She loved Elvis Presley and saw him in concert on several occasions in the 1970s. She was a proud breast cancer survivor of 45 years. Irene volunteered at several breast cancer awareness events and at St. Luke’s Nursing Home in North Canton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Terry; and brother, Eugene Bailey of Jewett.

Survived by son, Geoff, and daughter-in-law, Pinar of North Canton; sister, Geraldine Kirkland of Cadiz; brother, David Bailey of Jewett; sister-in-law, Malinda Bailey of Cadiz. Irene is also survived by a very special niece and “daughter,” Tammy Bailey Decristo of La Jolla, Calif. Tammy kept in frequent contact with her aunt sending cards and books she thought her aunt would enjoy, and called her often. Another niece who kept in touch with her is Valerie Kirkland of Navarre, who also survives. Other nieces and nephews survive, as well.

Irene could be difficult to deal with at times, yet assuredly loved her family. Please treat people with respect, love, and kindness.

At Irene’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. It was her final wish to donate her body to the Cleveland Clinic Medical School in Cleveland. Following cremation at a future date, there will be a brief interment ceremony at Fairview Cemetery in Jewett.