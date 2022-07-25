Vernon Webb

Vernon J. Webb, 91, a longtime Bowerston area resident, died early Friday morning, July 15, 2022, in the Oak Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Baltic.

He was born Jan. 10, 1931, in Bedford, and was the son of the late John Jay and Anna Grace Griminger Webb.

His wife, Geraldine M. “Gerry” Osburn Webb, whom he married Nov. 2, 1960, passed away on Feb. 22, 2009. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet E. Wilson.

Vernon was a farmer who dedicated himself to caring full-time for his Bowerston area family farm since 1954. He actively operated his farm until 2019. He was a 1948 graduate of the former Franklin High School in New Athens. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Vernon was a Staff Sergeant who served in Korea in 1952. He was a former member of the VFW and enjoyed hunting periodically. He was a caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by two sons, Donald W. (Stacy) Beamer of Stone Creek and Alan J. (Debbie) Webb of Cadiz; a daughter, Mrs. Beth Ann (William) Miller of Bowerston; a sister, Marjorie Smith of Hilliard; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with the Rev. John Dunn officiating. Interment will follow in the Conotton Cemetery, near Bowerston, where the Scio American Legion Post 482 will present military honors. Calling hours will be held Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence message, visit the funeral home website.