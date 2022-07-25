Sondra D. Miser

Sondra D. Miser, 54, of Hopedale, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Trinity West in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born Dec. 6, 1967, in Cadiz, Ohio, a daughter of the late Richard and Martha Diane Barnhart Wood, Sr.

She was a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her companion, Richard Adams.

Surviving are her daughter, Mindy Tallevast of Perryville, Mo.; two grandchildren, Diesel and Phoenix Tallevast of Perryville, Mo.; a brother, Richard L. (Pamela) Wood, Jr. of Hopedale; a sister, Shonna (Ed) Stringer of Hopedale; four nieces and nephews, Lewis, Gabrielle (Kendall), Todd and Holly; and many aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, with Dean Blythe officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.