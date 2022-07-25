Renee Peters

Renee Marie Peters, 63, born Nov. 19, 1958, died July 16, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Renee grew up in Dillonvale, but spent more than half her life as a resident of Cadiz.

She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Jeanette Torok.

Survived by her adoring husband of 22 years, Albert Peters; oldest daughter, Megan Davis (Jim) of Wintersville; youngest daughter, Andrea Davis (Alyssa) of Cadiz; her only granddaughter, Harper Grace; and her close friends who were also her family.

Renee was a 1977 graduate of Buckeye South and a 1979 graduate of Belmont Technical College with a degree in accounting. She worked for National City Bank turned PNC for over 20 years. She then ventured to become the tax administrator for the Village of Cadiz for the past 21 years and also was the treasurer for the Cadiz Union Cemetery. Earlier in her life, she was the organist for the Dillonvale Presbyterian Church for more than 15 years until she became the Choir Director for the Presbyterian Church in Cadiz for 28 years. Renee was very gifted playing the piano and gave lessons for many years out of her home to any person that wanted to learn. Renee loved her life. She loved taking road trips to various places and taking in new sites at every chance. She loved visiting different wineries and casinos this country has to offer with Albert. She loved having her family and friends over any chance she could and preparing numerous meals just so everyone would be together and spend time with one another. The greatest gift of being a MiMi had her over the moon. Being able to cook and plant flowers together with Harper was one of the greatest gifts she could ever receive and had a great impact on her life. Renee loved fiercely, was loved back in return, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 20 from 3 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home with Paul Giffin officiating. Following the funeral service, the family will be gathering at the Cadiz American Legion for dinner and fellowship. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make donations to the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, 226 Charleston St., Cadiz, OH 43907.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.