Cadiz Post Office renamed ‘John Armor Bingham Post Office’

This week, the House passed legislation officially designating the post office in Cadiz as the “John Armor Bingham Post Office.”

Mr. Bingham was best-known for authoring Section One of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Specifically, he wrote the renowned sentence that states,“No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” This is the foundation of modern constitutional law and has served as the basis for many Supreme Court decisions that have advanced liberty and equality.

Bingham first came to Cadiz, as a teenager. He represented Eastern Ohio in Congress from 1855 to 1863, and again from 1865 to 1873. During his absence from Congress, President Abraham Lincoln appointed him as Judge Advocate of the Union Army where he oversaw significant military trials. Additionally, Bingham served as a House manager for the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson.

John Armor Bingham played an important role in advancing our nation to create a more perfect union for all Americans, and I am proud that the post office on Cadiz-Jewett Road will soon be renamed in honor of this remarkable Ohioan.

