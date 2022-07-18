Ella S. Bennington, 97, of Newark, died July 10, 2022, at Otterbein Senior Life Granville.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Peggy L. Bennington (Annette Friskopp) of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Barbara J. Hinterschied (Gregg) of Granville, and Carol L. Zimmerman (Steve) of Columbus.

In addition to her parents, Virgil Franklin and Alberta Virginia (Kight) Swisher, Ella was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Howard McRae Bennington; daughter, Marsha J. Bennington; three step-brothers; and five step-sisters.

Ella was blessed with five grandchildren, Dustin R. Smurdon (Kim) of Ormond Beach, Fla., Rebecca L. Smurdon of Columbus, Fr. Michael J. Hinterschied of London, Ohio, Emily J. Mosier (Trey), of Westerville, and Sarah M. Zimmerman of Cincinnati; and she was a very proud great-grandmother of seven, Addie, Brody and Michaela Smurdon, Keagan Knight, and Ella, Rocky and Eve Mosier.

A devoted wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, Ella loved children, pets, basket weaving, knitting and crocheting.

Ella received her B.A. in Business Economics from West Virginia University in 1947. She took continuing education classes at Rio Grande College, Ohio University and Kent State University. Ella retired in 1986 after teaching for 22 years at the Elementary School in Cadiz. She was a 4-H advisor for 11 years in Jackson; member of the Lake Square Presbyterian Church in Leesburg, Fla., and attended First Presbyterian Church in Granville.

A special thank you to the First Presbyterian Church congregation for all the visits, phone calls, and flowers over the years. A funeral service was held for the family at McPeek Hoekstra Funeral Home. A private burial was held in Morgantown, W.Va.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 250 W. Main St., Newark, OH 43055; or New Beginnings Center, P.O. Box 786, Newark, OH 43058-0786.