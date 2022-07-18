Doris Causby Rensi

Doris Katherine Causby Rensi, 92, died Dec. 16, 2021, at Seven Lakes Memory Care in Loveland, Colo.

She left behind many friends and relatives in her original Eastern Ohio hometown and in her later home in Northern Colorado.

Doris was born in Hopedale, Ohio, on July 23, 1929, the daughter of Alma (Reser) and Jack

Causby, the third of six children. She graduated from Hopedale High School in the class of 1947.

On March 16, 1950, Doris married Eugene “Keat” Rensi, of Wintersville. They were married for 57 years before his death in 2007.

Doris is survived by her two children, Mike (Barb) of Delaware, Ohio; and Susie (Paul) Raab of

Boulder, Colo.; two grandchildren, Autumn (Bob) Buchanan and Ross (Alex) Rensi; two

great-grandchildren, Ellenor and Wyatt Buchanan; and her eldest brother, Lemmie Causby of

Hopedale, Ohio.

Doris was an active member of the Bloomingdale (Ohio) Presbyterian Church. She volunteered

in a reading program at Wayne Elementary School in Bloomingdale and at Trinity Hospital in

Steubenville. She enjoyed reading, gardening, knitting, her Yorkshire terriers and caring

for her home.

A private interment ceremony will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Cadiz, Ohio, on what

would have been her 93rd birthday.

Memorial donations in her name can be made to: Resurrecting Hearts Horsemanship, 4718 Lonetree Drive, Loveland, CO 80537.