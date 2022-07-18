Commissioners accept revitalization funds, announce child tax credit

CADIZ – Harrison County Commissioners met July 13 in the courthouse and heard the request from a county resident regarding vacating an alley.

Resident Charyl Madonna addressed the commissioners with an issue over property in New Rumley. Madonna owns two pieces of land that sit on both sides of an alley. She needs the land surveyed and the alley vacated. Since the alley is not currently being maintained, in fact it is barely there, essentially existing on paper alone, Madonna hoped this would be a quick process. The commissioners did not make any decisions. They have to go through the proper channels in order to move forward.

“Typically, the trustees bring us these requests, not the individual,” Commissioner Paul Coffland said.

Citizens are, of course, always welcome to petition the commissioners but Coffland said in this situation they would normally have a viewing of the alley and an engineer’s opinion before moving forward according to legal advice. Madonna admitted she has had to go backwards in the process of dealing with the alley so far.

Bethel pointed out that many times, unmaintained alleys are easy to get vacated since there aren’t any funds going toward them anyway.

“We’ll talk to [the trustees] and hopefully we can get this at least moved forward for you, and eventually taken care of,” Commissioner Don Bethel said.

Unfortunately, the process will take time but hopefully with the commissioners’ help, it can move quickly.

The Sheriff’s Office needed to rescind an appropriation from last week’s meeting due to incorrect verbage and the commissioners created the proper line item in its place. The prosecutor’s office also had their previous transfer rescinded.

There were five appropriations: The Board of Elections in the amount of $91,000; a line item increase for the Auditor’s Office; a appropriations for the Common-Pleas General which was $2,000 for probation fees; $2,000 for funds from previous fiscal years; and finally, an appropriation of $200,000 was passed for EMA/911 dispatcher salary obligations.

There was one transfer from the general fund to the economic development fund. The commissioners passed Batch #4767 form the claims docket for $263,000.

Purchase orders and vouchers were approved for the Department of Job and Family Services in the amount of $16,000 and $17,000, as well as $36,000 going specifically to Children’s Services. Also for Job and Family Services was a Mandated Share of $3,000 per month.

Agreement 33-22 was passed which was created to carry forward the declared public policy of the State of Ohio to, among other things, to preserve, protect, upgrade, conserve, develop, utilize, and manage the water resources of the State. It also exists to promote the beneficial use of waters of the State for the protection and preservation of the public health, safety, convenience, and welfare. This agreement is part of the water pollution control loan fund.

The second Agreement on the agenda was Agreement 34-22, which deals with $500,000 of grant money for building demolition and revitalization projects. The agreement is in effect from Jan. 2, 2022, to May 1, 2023.

Bethel specifically drew attention to the hard work of Executive Assistant Misty Bailie and Administrative Assistant Stacy Bossell on dealing with the grants and funding.

“This would never have happened without the work of Misty and Stacy,” Bethel said.

The project will allow the county to demolish unsightly buildings at no expense to the building owner. The land will remain their property and become available for the owner to utilize in new ways.

“I think the entire county owes Misty and Stacy a big ‘thank you.’ There were some trying times there,” Bethel said.

The final item on the agenda was the announcement of a child tax credit. To help families meet their children’s basic needs, Congress has expanded the Child Tax Credit (CTC) for 2021. Families will receive a total of $3,600 per child up to age 5 and $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17. To be eligible, children must have a social security number, live with you for at least half of the year, and be under the age of 18 as of Dec. 31, 2021. If you haven’t filed taxes recently and if your income is below $12,550 (under $25,100 for a married couple), you can sign up at www.getCTC.org/CTCOH