Betty Blood

Betty Lou (Gray-Lanning) Blood, aged 84 of Hereford, Arizona, died peacefully on July 1, 2022 at the Banner University of Arizona Medical Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. She was born on August 26, 1938 to Ida (Stress) and Henry Gray. She lived in Hopedale Ohio, and attended Hopedale High School. She married Kenneth L. Lanning, (deceased) and then lived in Jewett, Pekin and Minerva Ohio before moving to Phoenix Arizona, Prescott Valley and then to Herford, Arizona. Until her retirement, Betty worked in the medical field as a nurse’s aide. Betty was also active in her church and served as the president of the ladies club. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Nancy and brother John. She is survived by her husband Harry Dale Blood, son Kenneth Lanning, daughter Brenda Enniss, 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Bill Gray of Phoenix, Arizona, Bob Gray of Germano, Ohio, Rodney Gray of Streetsboro Ohio, and sister Shirl Snyder of Hopedale Ohio, and many nieces and nephews. A viewing was held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Angel Valley Funeral Home, Tucson, Arizona.