Phyllis M. DeCaminada, 82, passed away surrounded by her family Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Gables Care Center. She was born Sept. 19, 1939, in Hopedale, Ohio, a daughter of the late David and Anna Leone DeCaminada.

She worked at the Ohio River Collieries in Bannock, as well as Famous Supply in Steubenville. She enjoyed making ceramics.

She was involved in the COAD Foster Grandparent Program at Harrison Hills for many years working closely with Kathy Barker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin DeCaminada; and two sisters, Bea Tipton and Sharon DeCaminada.

Phyllis is survived by her nieces, Elizabeth and Anna Tipton of Jewett; a nephew, Anthony DeCaminada of Jewett; and her brother-in-law, Ernie Tipton of Jewett.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, from noon until the time of memorial service at 2 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home with the Rev. Ashley Steele officiating. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Blessings In a Backpack, c/o Jenny Gibson, 100 Huskies Way, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

The memorial guestbook can signed at clark-kirland-barr.com.