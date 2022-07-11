Patrick Lishick

Patrick “PJ” Lishick of New Athens, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2022.

Patrick was born June 8, 1975, to Patrick and Marsha Lishick.

He grew up in Adena and was a member of the Adena Volunteer Fire Department.

He moved to New Athens in 2004 after marrying Jessica and became a member of the New Athens Volunteer Fire Department. Patrick had a passion for all things cars, including, NASCAR, model cars, and tinkering with his own car.

He was most recently employed by MPR Supply Chain Solutions. In addition to his mother, Patrick is survived by his wife, Jessica (Kuttie) Lishick of New Athens; daughters, Alexis and Miley Lishick of the home; and a sister, Angela Lishick of Adena.

There will be no services at the family’s request.

Our deepest gratitude goes to our family, friends and community for their tremendous love and support through Patrick’s difficult cancer battle.

The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.