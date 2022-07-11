Elma “Chickie” (nee Gregory) Ross, 95, of Hopedale, passed away at the Meadows of Cadiz on Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was born May 4, 1927, at the homestead in Hopedale, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; her parents, John and Rose (Folio) Gregory; her sister, Jackie Tipton; and an infant brother, John.

She is survived by her four children, Melanie (Roger) Reynolds of Warren, Greg (Jan) of Wheeling, W.Va., Duane (Karen) of Cadiz and Keele (Keith Burkey) Ross of Hopedale; eight grandchildren, Sean, Melissa, Shane, Devon, Mackenzie, Maria, Julie and Josh; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a niece, Tammy Best; and a very good friend, Denise Sempirek.

“Chickie” as she liked to be called, liked to tell jokes and laughed a lot. She liked to read, especially her Bible and always saw the good in people. She enjoyed watching westerns and comedy shows. In her younger days, she liked to cook and bake. She worked many places in her life, including, Woods Food Center, Sunset Health Care, Lake Lodge, Gregory’s Groceries and Papa John’s Dairy Bar of which her parents owned and operated. She worked at the election polls for years and enjoyed it very much. She was a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ and always liked to carry a handkerchief.

Calling hours will be on Monday, July 11 from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, where funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Dean Blythe officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to the Hopedale Church of Christ, 329 High Street, Hopedale, OH 43976.The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.