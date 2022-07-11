Adena Panthers secure a trip to the Championship round

By Ed Banks

News-Herald Sportswriter

ADENA – I would not call it home field advantage, I wouldn’t even call it luck, but the Adena

Panthers once again used their bats and skills to secure back-to-back wins during their quest for a league championship. No matter how you title the performance, Wednesday night’s game in

Adena against Smithfield proves that the Panthers are ready for the championship round on

Saturday in Richmond. The Panthers started with offense and ended with offense to produce a

final score of 7-3.

To their credit, the Panthers once again scored a run during the opening inning. Smithfield

would answer with two runs of their own, but the third frame would become a spirit breaker for the visitors. After Smithfield put up a goose egg in their half of the second, the Panthers tacked on three additional runs in their half. Maddy Dombroski stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and let loose on a hit that sprung a score. With her bat in the second, Morgan Richardson hit a fast ball back to left center that added two more runs to the Panthers vault, giving them a 5-2 lead. With that,they would never look back!

Smithfield in the top of the third, would be seated 1, 2, 3. Adena would get their fifth run off a

double by Bre Barbe. A second run during the inning came off a bad throw down third baseline. In their share of the fourth, a hit and another error helped Adena to pick up two additional runs making the score 7-3. Runevich pitched another 1, 2, 3 – inning in the seventh, to end the contest.

The members of the Adena Panther 2022 18U Softball Team are Olivia Kovalski, Madison

Dombroski, Cami Basich, Aleyna Runevich, Breanne Barbe, Kiara Triplett, Madelynn Edwards,

Alina Williams, Josey Meddles, Kaydence Kinyo, and Morgan Richardson.