Anna Belle Watson, 91, of New Athens, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Harrison County Home. She was born on Sept. 11, 1930, in Harrison County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Earl and Freda Harris Nash.

Anna Belle was a member of the New Athens United Methodist Church, where she served as treasurer for 40 years. She also served as treasurer for the Franklin Museum, where she was a member of the Franklin Gourmets. She and her husband, Don, owned and operated the gas station in New Athens and also enjoyed keeping a large garden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Watson, in 2016; her two sons, John Edgar Watson (infant) and Donald Ellis Watson; her brother, Earl Nash; and her sister, Freda Dunlap.

Surviving are her daughter, Margaret (Dale) Edwards of Cadiz; three sons: Dan (Carla) Watson of New Athens, David (Penny) Watson of New Athens, and Dennis (Shannon) Watson of St. Clairsville; daughter-in-law, Connie Watson of Hopedale; nine grandchildren: T.J. Edwards, Ashley Agin, D.J. Watson, Daniel Watson, Derek Watson, Devin Watson, Alexis Watson, Drake Watson, and Delaney Kemp; seven great-grandchildren: Madelynn, Katheryn, Tomi, Brendan, Taylor, Tara and Brayden; and one great-great-grandchild expected any day.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 2, from 2–5 at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, where the funeral service will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery in New Athens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Athens United Methodist Church (c/o Mary Lou Hartley, 74245 Fairpoint-New Athens Road, St. Clairsville 43950) or the Franklin Museum (c/o Pat Saffell, P.O. Box 28, New Athens, Ohio 43981).

