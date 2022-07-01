Anna Belle Watson

Jul 1, 2022 | Obituaries

Anna Belle Watson, 91, of New Athens, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Harrison County Home. She was born on Sept. 11, 1930, in Harrison County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Earl and Freda Harris Nash.    

Anna Belle was a member of the New Athens United Methodist Church, where she served as treasurer for 40 years. She also served as treasurer for the Franklin Museum, where she was a member of the Franklin Gourmets. She and her husband, Don, owned and operated the gas station in New Athens and also enjoyed keeping a large garden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Watson, in 2016; her two sons, John Edgar Watson (infant) and Donald Ellis Watson; her brother, Earl Nash; and her sister, Freda Dunlap.

Surviving are her daughter, Margaret (Dale) Edwards of Cadiz; three sons: Dan (Carla) Watson of New Athens, David (Penny) Watson of New Athens, and Dennis (Shannon) Watson of St. Clairsville; daughter-in-law, Connie Watson of Hopedale; nine grandchildren: T.J. Edwards, Ashley Agin, D.J. Watson, Daniel Watson, Derek Watson, Devin Watson, Alexis Watson, Drake Watson, and Delaney Kemp; seven great-grandchildren: Madelynn, Katheryn, Tomi, Brendan, Taylor, Tara and Brayden; and one great-great-grandchild expected any day.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 2, from 2–5 at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, where the funeral service will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery in New Athens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Athens United Methodist Church (c/o Mary Lou Hartley, 74245 Fairpoint-New Athens Road, St. Clairsville 43950) or the Franklin Museum (c/o Pat Saffell, P.O. Box 28, New Athens, Ohio 43981).

