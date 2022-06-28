Bowerston revamping late water bill fees

BY JACQUIE HUMPHREY

Correspondent

BOWERSTON — At Bowerston’s June village council meeting, utility billing administrator Janeen Scott reported that $605 had been collected in late fees for May.

Scott further reported that 77 accounts were delinquent after the May 17 payment deadline, a fairly average number, but very few shut-off notices were executed.

Council president Paula Beamer advised that while most customers pay before their services are shut off, many do not pay until the notices are executed and delivered, which costs valuable employee time.

The council then discussed ways to encourage customers to meet payment deadlines before utilizing the village’s hourly resources. Currently, a 10% late fee is applied to payments made after the 17th of the month.

Council members agreed to keep the 10% penalty for payments made after the 17th but to add an additional 15% to those not paid within the following seven days, plus a flat-rate fee of $10 for the issuance of a disconnect notice.

Solicitor Jenna Hokes will make the necessary amendments for the council’s approval in July.

In other discussions, Scott — in her role as income tax administrator — reported to the council that she has been collecting taxes, fines, and fees from delinquent and nonfiling notices and is ready to move to the next step in the procedure (for those who have been issued notices but have not yet responded).

Hokes advised that she will execute the second notices and have them served by the county Sheriff’s Office instead of certified mailings.

The next regular meeting of the Bowerston village council will be held on Tuesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. in the village hall.